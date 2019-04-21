IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.51 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,635,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,265,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,157 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $145.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

