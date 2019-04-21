IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.32 Million Position in Edison International (EIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 37.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,141,000 after buying an additional 830,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 308.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

EIX stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.32 Million Position in Edison International (EIX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-has-1-32-million-position-in-edison-international-eix.html.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.