ICOS Price Tops $2.41 on Major Exchanges (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, ICOS has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICOS token can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00038285 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. ICOS has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $0.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00456244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.01075584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00198331 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 505,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,831 tokens. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.