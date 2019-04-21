Hyperion Reaches Market Cap of $15.87 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $1.33 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00447302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.01075214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00197909 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

