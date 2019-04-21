Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

