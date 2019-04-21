Humana (HUM) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by Barclays from $351.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.72.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Humana by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

