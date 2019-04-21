Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,819,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,963.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 164,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $195.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

