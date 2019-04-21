Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hospitality Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hospitality Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-26th.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.