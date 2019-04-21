Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 749.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,327,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 695,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 292,430 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at $815,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOPE opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

