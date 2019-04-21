Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

HOPE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 995,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,508. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

