Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

HOPE opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

