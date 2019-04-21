Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-sold-by-west-coast-financial-llc.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.