Home Bancshares (HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.93 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,800,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1,589.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 987,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $13,421,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 568,791 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

