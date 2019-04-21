HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Receives $32.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 682,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,245. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,274,118.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 39,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,573.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,795 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,853 over the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the first quarter worth about $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.