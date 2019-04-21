HM Payson & Co. Sells 158,116 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158,116 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Amgen by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 90,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Amgen by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.11.

Amgen stock opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

