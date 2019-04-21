Hive Project (HVN) Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00452294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.01073150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00198234 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

