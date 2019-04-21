Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

WARNING: “Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/hilton-hotels-co-hlt-shares-sold-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.