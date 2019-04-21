Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/highland-capital-management-llc-sells-700-shares-of-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.