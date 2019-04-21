Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NAO)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Nordic American Offshore worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,665,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NAO opened at $3.06 on Friday. Nordic American Offshore Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

