Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,215 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

