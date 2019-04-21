HempCoin (THC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,075.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $20,075.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

