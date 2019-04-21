Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDD) Receives €2.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.54 ($2.95).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.55 ($2.97) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of HDD traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €1.74 ($2.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €1.47 ($1.71) and a one year high of €3.28 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $485.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

