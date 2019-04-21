HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.11 ($88.50).

Shares of HEI opened at €72.90 ($84.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

