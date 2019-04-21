HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

