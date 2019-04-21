Healthequity (HQY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.85.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.70. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $243,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

