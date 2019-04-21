Head to Head Survey: TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT) vs. Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Lifetime Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 1.12 -$27.65 million N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $704.54 million 0.28 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Lifetime Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands -0.24% 2.01% 0.74%

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household products, food storage, and home décor, as well as neoprene travel products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Taylor, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Rabbit, Fitz and Floyd, Kamenstein, BUILT NY, MasterClass, Amco Houseworks, Chicago Metallic, Swing-A-Way, and Copco brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, home and garden centers, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Internet Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

