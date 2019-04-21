Head-To-Head Survey: COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) and Establishment Labs (ESTA)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.17% 70.14% 31.57% Establishment Labs -34.47% -90.07% -35.01%

23.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Establishment Labs does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Establishment Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.63 billion N/A $614.43 million $0.29 35.62 Establishment Labs $61.21 million 7.77 -$21.10 million ($1.12) -20.83

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

