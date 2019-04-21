Head-To-Head Review: Rapid7 (RPD) versus Avalara (AVLR)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rapid7 alerts:

This table compares Rapid7 and Avalara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $244.09 million 9.76 -$55.54 million ($1.01) -49.13 Avalara $272.10 million 13.99 -$75.55 million ($1.08) -50.74

Rapid7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -22.76% -57.61% -10.81% Avalara N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and Avalara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 12 1 2.93 Avalara 0 1 6 0 2.86

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $48.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Rapid7’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Avalara.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Avalara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries for cyber security; InsightOps, which simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting by centralizing data from customers' network into a secure location; and Komand software. Further, the company provides consulting services in the areas of cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.