Head to Head Comparison: Insulet (PODD) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $563.82 million 8.69 $3.29 million $0.05 1,642.60 Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 3.82 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -44.00

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 6 1 2.89 Sensus Healthcare 1 0 5 0 2.67

Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $101.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Insulet.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.58% 1.73% 0.38% Sensus Healthcare -7.65% -10.86% -7.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats Sensus Healthcare on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of drugs over a specified interval of time, at an administered volume. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

