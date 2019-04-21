Head to Head Analysis: US Well Services (USWS) vs. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get US Well Services alerts:

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. US Well Services does not pay a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares US Well Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services N/A -72.75% -12.67% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 15.10% 19.71% 11.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for US Well Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Well Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given US Well Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million 0.73 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -5.64 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion N/A $5.65 billion $5.99 4.51

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) beats US Well Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.