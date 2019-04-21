Head-To-Head Analysis: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH does not pay a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 4.62% 16.73% 6.20% TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 2 15 0 2.88 TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus target price of $156.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $13.98 billion 1.58 $605.20 million $8.15 17.88 TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 1.21 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

