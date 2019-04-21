HCA Healthcare (HCA) Given a $158.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.19.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In related news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $36,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 116.4% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 128,277 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.