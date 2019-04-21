Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDI. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.44 ($231.91).

WDI stock opened at €120.10 ($139.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Wirecard has a one year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a one year high of €199.00 ($231.40). The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

