Harsco Co. (HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 295,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.48. Harsco has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

