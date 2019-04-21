Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harpoon Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million N/A -0.51 Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.26

Harpoon Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors 837 2781 6067 261 2.58

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.35%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.65%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

