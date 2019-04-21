Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $164.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $5,279,163.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,726 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

