Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $65,000 Stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Neon Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGN opened at $6.25 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Neon Therapeutics Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

