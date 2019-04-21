Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Hanesbrands worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

