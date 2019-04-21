Hammerson plc (HMSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.80 ($4.73).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 543 ($7.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hammerson to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.69. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 313.60 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.60 ($7.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.76%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total value of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.