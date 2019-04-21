Halma plc (HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,560 ($20.38).

HLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halma to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 21st.

HLMA opened at GBX 1,738.50 ($22.72) on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,785.50 ($23.33). The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

