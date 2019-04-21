Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.
HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.
In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.