Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE GUY opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.65 million and a PE ratio of 30.67. Guyana Goldfields has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

