Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 700,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 637,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

