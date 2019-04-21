Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.40 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

