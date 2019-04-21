Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.99 Million Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,389.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,755,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,722,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,179 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,066,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,175,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

