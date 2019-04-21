Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.60 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,910,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,808 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

NYSE EFX opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.49 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

