Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 7,300 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,811,000 after buying an additional 1,122,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,476,000 after buying an additional 2,626,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 7,300 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-acquires-7300-shares-of-cerner-co-cern.html.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.