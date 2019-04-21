Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,440,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,924.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,910,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,930,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,294,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

