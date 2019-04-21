GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. GrubHub reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Barclays decreased their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $220,487.77. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,298 shares of company stock worth $344,320. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

