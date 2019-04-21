Greenkraft (GKIT) vs. PACCAR (PCAR) Head to Head Review

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of PACCAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenkraft and PACCAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $1.15 million 2.38 -$1.03 million N/A N/A PACCAR $23.50 billion 1.05 $2.20 billion $6.24 11.45

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft -49.15% N/A -20.57% PACCAR 9.34% 25.01% 8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 4 11 4 0 2.00

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $66.98, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Dividends

PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Greenkraft does not pay a dividend. PACCAR pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Greenkraft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

